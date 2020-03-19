Spendenaktion gegen Corona : "Kick the Virus away": Zlatan Ibrahimovic startet Spendenaufruf

In einem Video macht Zlatan Ibrahimovic seine Fans und Mitspieler darauf aufmerksam, das überlastete Personal in den italienischen Krankenhäusern zu unterstützen.

Er habe mit der Krankenhausorganisation Humanitas eine Spendenaktion ins Leben gerufen, heißt es auf dem Instagram-Profil des schwedischen Superstars.

Der Leitsatz "Kick the Virus away" prägt Ibrahimovics Ansinnen: "Italien hat mir immer so viel gegeben und in diesem dramatischen Moment möchte ich diesem Land, das ich liebe, noch mehr zurückgeben."