Spendenaktion gegen Corona :"Kick the Virus away": Zlatan Ibrahimovic startet Spendenaufruf
In einem Video macht Zlatan Ibrahimovic seine Fans und Mitspieler darauf aufmerksam, das überlastete Personal in den italienischen Krankenhäusern zu unterstützen.
Er habe mit der Krankenhausorganisation Humanitas eine Spendenaktion ins Leben gerufen, heißt es auf dem Instagram-Profil des schwedischen Superstars.
Der Leitsatz "Kick the Virus away" prägt Ibrahimovics Ansinnen: "Italien hat mir immer so viel gegeben und in diesem dramatischen Moment möchte ich diesem Land, das ich liebe, noch mehr zurückgeben."
Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love. I decided, together with the people who are working with me, to create a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals and to use my communication power to spread the message wider. It’s a serious issue and we need a concrete help that’s not just about a video. I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away. Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them! Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! And remember: if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus! Link in bio
Krankenhäusern, Ärzten und Krankenschwestern, "die jeden Tag selbstlos dafür arbeiten, unsere Leben zu retten", könne man mit dieser Aktion "wirklich helfen".
"Denn heute sind wir diejenigen, die sie anfeuern! Lasst uns den Coronavirus rausschmeißen und das Match gewinnen."
Nach aktuellen Angaben haben sich in Italien rund 32.000 Menschen mit dem neuartigen Coronavirus infiziert, 2.500 sind gestorben. Tendenz weiter steigend.